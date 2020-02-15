Real ID

What's a passport card, and can it replace a Real ID?

SAN FRANCISCO -- Here's why most people don't have a Real ID license: long lines at the DMV.

The Real ID Act kicks in Oct. 1, meaning Americans must have proper identification in order to fly on commercial aircrafts.

But does this mean those without Real ID-compliant license or ID won't be allowed to fly?

Turns out, a Real ID driver's license isn't necessary with the right documentation, starting with a passport.

"I am not personally recommending that people bring their passport to the TSA checkpoint for domestic flights," said TSA's Lorie Dankers. "The risk of losing or damaging your passport is too great."

VIDEO: Here's what other IDs you can use to fly if you don't have a Real ID.
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what other IDs you can use to fly if you don't have a Real ID.



Dankers said a passport card is often a better way to go.

A passport card is the same size as a driver's license, so it can easily slide into wallets. It is a sort of a "passport lite."

Jared Tharp, a representative from Passport Services at the U.S. Department of State, said the passport card is easy to carry and is acceptable identification for domestic flights and more.

"The use for a card is generally for land and sea travels, so you wouldn't be able to board an international flight using a passport card," Tharp said. "A passport book would be good for everything."

The price is right, too -- way cheaper than a regular passport.

"If we are talking about a passport book generally for an adult, the books costs $110," he said. "If you are talking about a card for an adult, the cost is $30."

VIDEO: Here's how you can tell whether or not your driver's license is a Real ID.
EMBED More News Videos

Here's how you can tell whether or not your driver's license is a Real ID.



For adults, the card is good for 10 years, just like a passport book.

"I think when people know they have options, it is not just one thing, it's multiple possibilities, knowing that it gives you the ability to do the best for you," Dankers said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelconsumer watchpassportreal idconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REAL ID
Durham DMV hosts 'Real ID' Express Day
DMV, TSA urge driver's license holders to obtain 'REAL ID'
Lawmakers summon DMV chief to explain long lines
'There is no secret:' DMV ran REAL ID office exclusively for state employees
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed during fight, shooting in Dunn Cook Out parking lot
14-year-old alleged stabber indicted in Tessa Majors' murder
2nd wave of flu hits US kids amid coronavirus fears
Man, 74, who robbed bank after wife died won't be jailed
Unlicensed contractor sent to prison after Troubleshooter investigation
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Fayetteville
2 toddlers, 2 men hospitalized after Johnston County fire
Show More
JetBlue flight diverts to RDU for arrival of baby
Car driver killed in head-on crash with school bus in Halifax Co.
'Dynamic left turn' intersection causes confusion in Cary
Angier Police release video of suspect SUV in deadly hit and run
Some Holly Springs residents say landfill settlement proposal stinks
More TOP STORIES News