StandUp-SpeakOut of NC provides therapeutic support for abuse victims, given Triangle NC Cares Award

To recognize the organization for their positive impact in the community, they've been awarded the May 2021 Triangle NC Cares Award, sponsored by the Ricci Law Firm.
About StandUp-SpeakOut of North Carolina
"Our Mission: To empower individuals we serve by providing advocacy and therapeutic support through Art Therapy for children and teens who are victims or witnesses to domestic violence and sexual abuse. We continue the fight to end sexual assault and domestic violence through advocacy, prevention training, group therapy, mentoring, and a fundamental concept for survivors called Healing Thru Art."
For information on how to donate or get involved, visit susonc.org.
ABC11 Together is proud to be partnering with Ricci Law Firm and to be a part of supporting those who are making a difference where we live.