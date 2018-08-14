JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --A part of I-95 in Johnston County was closed Tuesday morning due to downed power lines.
Trooper Mark Samosky said a woman was using her GPS to get back on the highway after filling up at a gas station on Truck Stop Road.
Samosky said the driver turned right on the service road rather than taking the entrance ramp for I-95 South.
He said she then looked down at her GPS and drove off of the road.
She then hit a guide wire that supports the power pole, bringing down the power lines and covering all four lanes of the roadway.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
I-95 was closed between US 301 and Bagley Road near Rocky Mount.
I-95: road closed between US-301 Church St and Bagley Rd#abc11#JohnstonCounty pic.twitter.com/DJF7Q8XZXz— Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) August 14, 2018
The roadways reopened just before 6:30 a.m.