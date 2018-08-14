A part of I-95 in Johnston County was closed Tuesday morning due to downed power lines.Trooper Mark Samosky said a woman was using her GPS to get back on the highway after filling up at a gas station on Truck Stop Road.Samosky said the driver turned right on the service road rather than taking the entrance ramp for I-95 South.He said she then looked down at her GPS and drove off of the road.She then hit a guide wire that supports the power pole, bringing down the power lines and covering all four lanes of the roadway.I-95 was closed between US 301 and Bagley Road near Rocky Mount.The roadways reopened just before 6:30 a.m.