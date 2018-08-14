Driver looks at GPS, knocks down power lines on I-95 near Rocky Mount, trooper says

EMBED </>More Videos

A part of I-95 in Johnston County is closed Tuesday morning due to downed power lines. (Shutterstock)

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A part of I-95 in Johnston County was closed Tuesday morning due to downed power lines.

Trooper Mark Samosky said a woman was using her GPS to get back on the highway after filling up at a gas station on Truck Stop Road.

Samosky said the driver turned right on the service road rather than taking the entrance ramp for I-95 South.

He said she then looked down at her GPS and drove off of the road.

She then hit a guide wire that supports the power pole, bringing down the power lines and covering all four lanes of the roadway.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

I-95 was closed between US 301 and Bagley Road near Rocky Mount.



The roadways reopened just before 6:30 a.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
johnston county newsgpsdriverRocky MountJohnston County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Firefighters rescue person from burning Fayetteville home
Woman fatally stabbed in Raleigh
Chapel Hill High School cancels varsity football season
Kyron Hinton files lawsuit against Wake County Sheriff's Office, deputy
This A.M.: Top headlines you need to read
Raleigh Police pursuit ends in fiery crash on Western Blvd
Firefighters feed fish after family forced to evacuate during fire
Pedestrians injured in crash outside parliament in London
Show More
Orange Rural firefighter dies in line of duty
Veterinarians warn dog owners of spreading infection
Wake County man sentenced for illegally voting in U.S. elections
WCPSS fighting 'astonishing' nurse-to-student ratio
Teen wounded in Durham drive-by shooting
More News