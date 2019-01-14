Trooper reportedly shot in Wilson County, heavy police presence in Elm City

EMBED </>More Videos

Large law enforcement presence in Wilson County

ELM CITY, N.C. (WTVD) --
There's a large police presence in Wilson County, and the Pitt County Sheriff's Office reports a trooper has been shot.

Several law enforcement agencies are in the area of Haynes and Beauvue roads in Elm City.

The Pitt County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet that the trooper was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.


The State Highway Patrol would not confirm the information from the Pitt County Sheriff's Office.

ABC11 has a crew on the way to the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police officer shotcrimeWilson County
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
UNC Chancellor Folt to step down, issues big decision on Silent Sam
Here are all the ways you can help injured Raleigh PD officer Ainsworth
'Monstrous act:' Deputies disturbed by killing of 6-month-old, 2 women
Man killed father, sent photos to coworker, warrants say
Coastal Credit Union Music Park hiring for summer
Service member injured in Fort Bragg training incident
Consumer protection services unavailable during government shutdown
Disgruntled customer accused of throwing hot coffee in McDonald's worker's face
Show More
Raleigh Arts taking applications for Oberlin Road improvement project
Raleigh family of 6 without home after fire
Suspected puppy thief arrested during Goldsboro traffic stop
Fayetteville police say 'armed and dangerous' man in custody
Dogs found in Texas appear to carry DNA of extinct wolf
More News