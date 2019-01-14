Trooper shot in Wilson County, search for suspect underway

EMBED </>More Videos

ELM CITY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper was shot in Wilson County Monday evening.

Sgt. Michael Baker confirmed to ABC11 that a member of the State Highway Patrol was shot and that they were actively searching for a suspect.

Sgt. Baker said he could not release any additional information at this time.

Several law enforcement agencies are in the area of Haynes and Beauvue roads in Elm City.


The Pitt County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet that the trooper was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police officer shotcrimeWilson County
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
UNC Chancellor Folt to step down, issues big decision on Silent Sam
Here are all the ways you can help injured Raleigh PD officer Ainsworth
'Monstrous act:' Deputies disturbed by killing of 6-month-old, 2 women
Man killed father, sent photos to coworker, warrants say
Experiencing more robocalls? 'Do Not Call' service down due to shutdown
Coastal Credit Union Music Park hiring for summer
Rep. David Price talks government shutdown with ABC11's Jonah Kaplan
Service member injured in Fort Bragg training incident
Show More
Disgruntled customer accused of throwing hot coffee in McDonald's worker's face
Raleigh Arts taking applications for Oberlin Road improvement project
Raleigh family of 6 without home after fire
Suspected puppy thief arrested during Goldsboro traffic stop
Fayetteville police say 'armed and dangerous' man in custody
More News