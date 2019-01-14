Trooper shot in Wilson County, search for suspect underway

Law enforcement vehicles just sped past us on US-264 in Middlesex en route to Elm City where there are reports of a state trooper being shot. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/q1EGKzkp7I — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) January 14, 2019

We have received word that a State Trooper has been shot in Wilson County. Suspect is on the run. Trooper is being transported to the hospital with condition unknown. Praying for the trooper! Praying that 2019 gets better. We can't stay on this path. — Pitt County Sheriff (@PittSheriff) January 14, 2019

We stand with the @NCSHP and they are in our thoughts and prayers as one of their own was shot this evening in Wilson County. Prayers for a complete recovery. — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) January 14, 2019

Our prayers going out right now @NCSHP . Praying for the trooper in Wilson , and his family , that he will be ok ! — Wake County Sheriff (@WakeSheriff) January 14, 2019

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper was shot in Wilson County Monday evening.Sgt. Michael Baker confirmed to ABC11 that a member of the State Highway Patrol was shot and that they were actively searching for a suspect.Sgt. Baker said he could not release any additional information at this time.Several law enforcement agencies are in the area of Haynes and Beauvue roads in Elm City.The Pitt County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet that the trooper was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.