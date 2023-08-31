Cumberland County opens shelters as part of prep for Tropical Storm Idalia

Cumberland County emergency officials say they are expanding their resources to protect and support people through the tropical storm warning prompted by Idalia.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County emergency officials say they are expanding their resources to protect and support people through the tropical storm warning prompted by Idalia.

Cumberland County opened two emergency shelters at Smith Recreation Center and Kiwanis Recreation Center in Fayetteville. The Red Cross, Cumberland County's social services, public health department, and school district are behind the effort.

Officials say they have set up a special hotline and FAST shuttles available for people who need help getting to the shelters.

"We're set up and expecting a minimal amount, 20-25 people per shelter. However, we also have the supplies and the capability there to ramp that up into a hundred or more if we need to," said Gene Booth, the director of Cumberland County Emergency Services.

"It's a warm, dry, safe place to stay. We want to encourage people to come out and don't be at risk at home," said Phil Harris, the executive director of the American Red Cross Sandhills Chapter.

Public school districts in the area also responded to the weather: Lee County and Cumberland County are going to remote learning on Thursday. Moore County is closing school on Thursday for students. The district said it anticipates reopening by Friday, but said it will decide by Thursday evening.

Fort Liberty officials announced they're also reducing operations at the installation. Only essential personnel such as mission or weather emergency professionals need to report to duty Thursday by 10 a.m.

Fort Liberty Schools will also be closed Thursday. The installation is encouraging parents to check their schools' individual Facebook pages for updates on reopenings.

NCDOT is urging drivers to avoid getting on the roads if possible. If necessary to drive, residents can check the DriveNC website for road closure updates. They can also sign up for Cumberland Alerts at the Cumberland County website for updates on floods, shelter and evacuations in their area.