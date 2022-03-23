Durham substance abuse treatment center to nearly double capacity by 2023

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A local substance abuse treatment center in Durham will soon be expanding and helping more people.Durham City Council approved a plan for Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers (TROSA) to add a new, two-story dormitory on its 13-acre campus."We are here tonight to request a major special use permit so that we can move forward with an expansion of the TROSA campus," said CEO Keith Artin.The council unanimously approved the permits for the expansion.TROSA has been helping people for more than two decades; this expansion will allow TROSA to nearly double the number of people they can help at any given time."Our current capacity on this campus is 275 and this will bring it up to 450," Artin said.The expansion will also include classrooms and offices to support residents.Artin said the permit will leave room for other future developments as TROSA continues to grow. The current project should cost around $5 million to complete."We are very excited! One of the things we always struggle with is how do we keep a sense of community, how do we keep people feeling connected to one another? And we are really excited to see this help us do that better than ever before," said Artin.More than 90% of TROSA graduates report maintaining their recovery, employment, and have no new criminal convictions.The new TROSA project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.