Tunnel of Towers Foundation pays off mortgage of 2 Gold Star families in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Memorial Day weekend is more than about the unofficial start to summer.

The real reason for the holiday is to remember military heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom with their lives.

In honor of Memorial Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid of the mortgages for two NC Gold Star families in Fayetteville.

Army Lieutenant Colonel Christian Blevins died on April 23, 2019, after a battle with Melanoma believed to have been caused by exposure to toxic chemicals from 'Burn Pits' in Iraq. Despite being given only three months to live, he held on for seven months to meet his newborn son.

Blevin's widow, Katrina, and their six children will now not have to worry about paying for their homes mortgage.

The family of Staff Sergeant Ronnie Sanders were also honored for his sacrifice. Sanders was killed in 2007 when a bomb denotated near his vehicle in Iraq.

He was on his third tour of duty and was 26 years old. Sanders is survived by his wife Rachel Sanders and their four children.

The Memorial Day, the Tunnel of Towers Foundation is lifting the financial burden of mortgage from 21 Gold Star families across the country.
