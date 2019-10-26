Two charged after fight at Pittsboro protest

Timothy Osborne (left) and Calvin Megginson (right) (Chatham County Sheriff's Office)

PITTSBORO, N.C. -- Two men are now facing charges after a fight broke out during a 'peaceful protest' in Pittsboro on Saturday afternoon.

Chatham County Deputies said they were monitoring a peaceful protest along Sanford Road when 29-year-old Calvin Megginson and 24-year-old Timothy Osborn got into a 'physical altercation.'

Officials said Osborne and Meggison were arrested and charged with inciting a riot and affray. Both were released on a written promise to appear in Chatham County District Court next month.

"We respect every resident's right to peacefully assemble in nonviolent protest or support of their beliefs. However, unlawful or violent behavior will not be tolerated," says Sheriff's Office Chief Charles Gardner.

"The safety of the public remains our number one concern," adds Captain Chris Cooper. "We encourage all members of the public to treat each other with respect and refrain from aggressive conduct toward one another."

People for and against the Confederate monuments gathered near Horton Middle School to protest the pending removal of the Confederate Statue from the Chatham County Historical Museum.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Interim ECU chancellor resigns after photos with students at bar surface
Amber Alert issued for Va. teen believed to be with 33-year-old
Meet the Nash Co. woman who helped solve the Deborah Deans case
Raleigh apartment fire leaves family of 6 without home
Dad builds Star Wars Millennium Falcon model for sons' Halloween costume
VIDEO: Frightening moment as window washer left dangling
Cooper orders flags at half-staff for WWII hero whose remains come home
Show More
Caught on camera: Truck rams through gas station
Arrest made after Apex teen reports lewd video she got on social media
Raleigh teen cancer survivor shows off haunted house fundraiser
Arkansas hunter dies after being attacked by deer he thought was dead
4-year-old killed in Fayetteville wreck, others injured
More TOP STORIES News