DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a shootout interrupted a children's baseball game in Durham.
It happened in the 1000 block of Liberty Street and North Hyde Park Avenue.
Children and their families scrambled to get to safety.
ABC11 is working to learn in police have any leads on the shooter. We will keep you updated on air and online, as details become available.
Two shot near children's baseball game in Durham
