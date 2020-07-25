Two women shot, killed in Family Dollar parking lot in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lumberton Police are investigating after two women were killed in the parking lot of a Family Dollar Store on Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at the Family Dollar store at 1305 East 5th Street.


Officers told ABC-affiliate WPDE that a man wearing a hoodie fired into multiple vehicles that were backing out of parking spaces.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for updates.
