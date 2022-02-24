Society

Ukrainians in Triangle rally, react to Russian invasion

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Ukrainians in Triangle rally, react to Russian invasion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A group of people took part in a rally in downtown Raleigh late Thursday afternoon to express support of Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

"The reaction is one of shock and pain about what the consequences are and will be. It's going to be very painful consequences not only for Ukraine but for even people in the United States," said Oleh Wolowyna, the Vice President of the Ukrainian Association of North Carolina.

Wolowyna, a Ukrainian native and researcher, has been in touch with loved ones in the country.

"I've been talking to them every day and the last call was last night, and they are prepared to fight for the war," said Wolowyna.

Dozens of people have already been killed on both sides, as Ukrainians brace for the possibility of a drawn-out conflict.

"How would you feel if your family (was) being attacked, totally without any provocation," asked Wolowyna.

He urged the US to provide military and economic support to Ukraine, speaking with ABC11 shortly before President Joe Biden's remarks from the White House, where new sanctions against Russia were announced.

VIDEO: Biden hits Russia with new sanctions, says Putin 'chose' war
EMBED More News Videos

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.



"We never expected it's going to be the full-scale attack on the whole entire country of Ukraine. I'm just speechless," added Arthur Schwarts, a Triangle business owner who lived in both Russia and Ukraine.

Schwarts still has family in both countries.

"The people there don't want it. They disagree with all the stuff that's going on. They pray for everything will stop right now and continue with the talks," Schwarts said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighprotestrussiaukrainerally
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
RPD officer charged with dealing drugs while on duty, US attorney says
Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in 'brutal act of war'
Gas prices, already high, soar after Russian invasion of Ukraine
Third person charged in death of son of Lizard Lick Towing owner
Troubleshooter helps resolve unemployment overpayment claims
Outer Banks museum honors trailblazing all-Black lifesaving station
LATEST: Cooper vetoes bill allowing parents to opt out of school masks
Show More
Fayetteville, Bragg communities offer support to military families
3 ex-officers found guilty of violating George Floyd's civil rights
New voting map strikes blow to challenge of Cawthorn's candidacy
Timeline unclear for changes at Durham's McDougald Terrace, DHA says
Citi is the first mega bank to kill overdraft fees
More TOP STORIES News