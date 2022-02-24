Ukrainians in Triangle rally, react to Russian invasion

"The reaction is one of shock and pain about what the consequences are and will be. It's going to be very painful consequences not only for Ukraine but for even people in the United States," said Oleh Wolowyna, the Vice President of the Ukrainian Association of North Carolina.
Wolowyna, a Ukrainian native and researcher, has been in touch with loved ones in the country.
"I've been talking to them every day and the last call was last night, and they are prepared to fight for the war," said Wolowyna.
Dozens of people have already been killed on both sides, as Ukrainians brace for the possibility of a drawn-out conflict.
"How would you feel if your family (was) being attacked, totally without any provocation," asked Wolowyna.
He urged the US to provide military and economic support to Ukraine, speaking with ABC11 shortly before President Joe Biden's remarks from the White House, where new sanctions against Russia were announced.
VIDEO: Biden hits Russia with new sanctions, says Putin 'chose' war
"We never expected it's going to be the full-scale attack on the whole entire country of Ukraine. I'm just speechless," added Arthur Schwarts, a Triangle business owner who lived in both Russia and Ukraine.
Schwarts still has family in both countries.
"The people there don't want it. They disagree with all the stuff that's going on. They pray for everything will stop right now and continue with the talks," Schwarts said.