UNC chancellor says antisemitism has 'no place on our campus'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz is reaching out to the Jewish community amid rising concerns about antisemitism on campus.
In a blog post on Friday, the chancellor wrote in part, "antisemitism is one of the oldest and most persistent of hatreds. Manifesting itself around the world, our country, and even on our campus ... at Carolina, we unequivocally reject and deplore antisemitism... it has no place on our campus.
The post went on to say that the chancellor is asking campus leaders to hold listening sessions next month and next spring with the goal of bringing the Carolina community together and discussing concerns around why Jewish students are feeling more uncomfortable on campus.
Friday's outreach came weeks after a complaint was filed with the U.S. Department of Education centering around academic discourse surrounding Israel and the Middle East.
An ABC11 investigation found that Kylie Broderick -- who was an instructor for the course titled "The Conflict over Israel and Palestine" -- made a series of offensive posts on social media -- including references to "Zionist dirtbags" and support of the "BDS" movement, which advocates for a boycott of Israeli products and sanctioning the Jewish state.
She also expressed support for the belief that Israel should not exist.
Nationally, antisemitism on campus is emerging as a concern. A new poll by the Brandeis Center found that nearly 65% of Jewish students have felt unsafe, and 50% of Jewish students surveyed said that they actively try to hide their Jewish identity.
