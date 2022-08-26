UNC Tar Heels first football game of the season nearly canceled

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC's first football game was nearly canceled but will go on as scheduled Saturday.

The Tar Heels will kick off against Florida A &M on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. in Kenan Memorial Stadium, but it was touch and go for a while Friday with reports that FAMU would not have enough players to compete.

According to the Tallahassee Florida ABC affiliate, FAMU has 20 players ineligible to play due to academics or transfer eligibility.

FAMU head coach Willie Simmons said the team only has seven offensive linemen that can suit up and play. Still he let his players vote on whether they wanted to travel and play the game or not.

The players, evidently, decided to travel to Chapel Hill as planned.

According to ESPN, Florida A &M is scheduled to receive a $450,000 guarantee for playing the game, which is part of a celebration of Historically Black Colleges and Universities this week on the UNC campus.

Head coach Mack Brown even made a point to talk about FAMU's world renown marching band this week. In fact, the Marching Tar Heels will team up with The Incomparable Marching 100 for pregame and halftime special performances.

The Tar Heel football team is looking to get the season started on the right foot before heading to the North Carolina mountains to face off against a motivated and dangerous Appalachian State team.