UNC football player Don Chapman arrested

Don Chapman, a senior safety for UNC, was arrested and charged with assault on a female, trespassing and misdemeanor battery of an unborn child.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- University of North Carolina football player Don Chapman is facing charges in Chatham County.

Chapman, a 6-1, 195-pound senior safety from San Diego, carried the flag out of the tunnel in the Tar Heels' home opener against Florida A &M University.

North Carolina defensive back Don Chapman plays against Temple in the Military Bowl on Dec. 27, 2019, in Annapolis, Maryland. Julio Cortez

"We've been made aware of a situation involving one of our student-athletes and we're working to gather more information," a UNC spokesperson told ABC11.

Chapman appeared in eight games last season and made four starts at defensive back. He also played against FAMU this year.

