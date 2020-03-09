CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The UNC School of Law offers a Pro Bono Program that encourages aspiring lawyers to give back to the community.
Alex Rutgers is a senior with the program.
"Pro bono reaches all areas of North Carolina," he said.
Rutgers served in the Army before becoming a public school teacher. Now he aims to secure his law degree.
The class of 2020 has given 15,000 hours of pro bono work to the North Carolina community. That's free legal help to residents in our students under the supervision of a lawyer.
"We always find more people needing assistance," Rutgers said.
"Our legal services organizations do a wonderful job but they underfunded and overstretched so its important for our law school to be able to supplement what they are doing," said Allison Constance, Director of Pro Bono Initiatives at the school.
This week students are traveling around the state offering help.
In Morganton, Hickory, and Lenior, students will be offering help with wills and power of attorney documents.
In Charlotte, students will focus on housing and eviction issues.
In Asheville, students will help veterans with discharge upgrades.
The pro bono program works on projects throughout the academic school year in partnership with legal services.
In order to qualify, you must apply through legal services.
UNC School of Law said that applications usually have a quick response rate.
To request civil legal help (including wills and power or attorney clinics in Hickory, Lenior, and Morganton), apply here.
If you would like to ask an attorney a question for free, consider Free Legal Answers.
UNC School of Law is not the only higher education learning facility that offers a pro bono program. The North Carolina Central School of Law also offers help to the community.
UNC law students tour the state to give free legal advice
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News