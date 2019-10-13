Underage driver involved in Raleigh crash, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An underage driver was involved in a crash on Milburnie Road Saturday afternoon, Raleigh police said.Police said it happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Milburnie Road and Chatham Lane.An underage teen with two additional minors in the car were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.The driver of the second car was treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said.Raleigh officials said more details will be made available once the wreck report is completed.Anyone with information that might assist this investigation is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335.