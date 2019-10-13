car crash

Underage driver involved in Raleigh crash, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An underage driver was involved in a crash on Milburnie Road Saturday afternoon, Raleigh police said.

Police said it happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Milburnie Road and Chatham Lane.

An underage teen with two additional minors in the car were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second car was treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said.

Raleigh officials said more details will be made available once the wreck report is completed.

Anyone with information that might assist this investigation is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighwake countycar crashteenraleigh newscrash
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
Driver seriously injured after hitting tree in Fuquay-Varina
Car barely misses man as it plows into office in NY: VIDEO
Teen driver charged in crash that killed Cary woman outside home
Many Triangle hit-and-run crashes remain unsolved
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carolina Panthers defeat Tampa Bay Buccaneers 37-26 in London
Orville Wright bust stolen from Wright Brothers memorial in OBX
Driver flees after hitting, killing man in Fayetteville
Driver seriously injured after hitting tree in Fuquay-Varina
Simone Biles becomes world championships' most decorated gymnast
Driver ejected from car in Fayetteville crash dies
Robeson County deputies investigating body found in wooded area
Show More
Johnston County farmer says more than $1,200 worth of hemp stolen from field
Woman accused of kidnapping NC 3-year-old caught, police say
Nearly 60 dogs seized at Orange County property; mother, son charged
Hard Rock Hotel under construction collapses
Raleigh's new mayor-elect Mary-Ann Baldwin leads a city hall remake
More TOP STORIES News