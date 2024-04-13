Overnight three-vehicle crash involved high schoolers headed home from prom

Upon arrival, units said they found a three-vehicle crash with one vehicle on its side.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Three cars were involved in a serious overnight crash.

Cotton Fire Department was called to the area of Elk Road and Gillespie Street for a vehicle crash.

One vehicle was a group of high school students headed home from prom.

EMS care evaluated and released all vehicle occupants.

After an initial investigation, NCSHP Trooper McKinley said a Nissan passenger car was traveling north on Gillespie Street and did not stop at a stop sign.

The car then hit a GMS Yukon SUV traveling east on Elk Road.

Trooper McKinley says the collision caused the GMC to turn over and hit a pickup truck southbound on Gillespie Street at the other stop sign.

Speed and failing to stop at the stop sign are contributing factors.

No drugs or alcohol were suspected in this crash.