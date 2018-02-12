UPDATE: Missing Fort Bragg family found in Tennessee

A North Carolina family has been reported missing after visiting family in New York during the first week of February. (Credit: Scott Franz)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A North Carolina couple and their 19-month-old son who were reported missing have been found in Tennessee.

On Monday, Utica police announced Travis Reynolds, his wife Deanna, and their baby Connor, who were last seen on February 6, have been found safe.

The trio was reported missing after visiting family in New York during the first week of February.



The family's home is in Fayetteville and Travis is in the Army, authorities said.

According to police, the family left from Deanna's brother's home in Utica in a 2016 silver Honda Fit; the plate number is EHJ-6976.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing personfamilyfayetteville newsFayettevilleNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News