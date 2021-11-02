Business

UPS to host three-day hiring blitz in Raleigh

UPS plans to hire 930 employees in the Raleigh area as it prepares for the holiday season rush.

The annual 'UPS Brown Friday' event runs this Thursday through Saturday.

Across the country, UPS plans to hire more than 60,000 seasonal workers.

UPS says seasonal positions have long been entry points for permanent employment.

The interviews will be held virtually from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4 through 6.

In the Raleigh area, UPS is hiring personal vehicle drivers and driver helpers.
