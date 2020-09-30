vanessa guillen

Houston schools memorialize Vanessa Guillen on her 21st birthday

HOUSTON -- Houston Independent School District is honoring murdered Fort Hood Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen with "Vanessa Guillen's Day."

Wednesday, Sept. 30, would have been Vanessa's 21st birthday.

The memory of Vanessa is all over Houston, with several memorials currently up across the city, especially in the East End where she grew up and attended HISD's Cesar Chavez High School.

Her family is inviting the public to join in on celebrating her birthday and has a list of events planned.

RELATED: Nancy Pelosi agrees to bring #IAmVanessaGuillen act to house floor
EMBED More News Videos

Vanessa Guillen's legacy enters Capitol Hill in the form of a bipartisan bill aimed at reforming sexual assault in the military. The video breaks down what has gone into getting to this point.



Starting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, there will be a virtual run and walk for Vanessa.

At 4 p.m., the family is inviting the public to safely come out to Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home for a series of events. The funeral home was where Vanessa was laid to rest.

A homily will begin at 4 p.m. and then, there will be a dove release at 4:30 p.m.

A mariachi band will perform at 5:45 p.m., followed by a butterfly release at 6:30 p.m. and then an honor cake-cutting at 6:50 p.m.

In a video shared by the school district, Vanessa's mother and sister visited Cesar Chavez High School ahead of her birthday and shared some pretty emotional memories about when Vanessa was a student, which was not that long ago.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonvanessa guillenfort hoodwoman killedsoldier killed
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VANESSA GUILLEN
Nancy Pelosi agrees to bring Vanessa Guillen bill to floor
Army officials reveal new details in Vanessa Guillen case
What led to 28 Ft. Hood soldiers' deaths? Congress wants to know
Guillen's family reacts to ouster of Ft. Hood's top brass
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Gov. Cooper announcement set for Wednesday
WCPSS votes to keep high school virtual through rest of semester
Walmart, Target to hold their own sale alongside Amazon
Leaf peepin': When are fall colors headed our way?
Fact check: Trump, Biden's 1st presidential debate
Social media challenge surprises waitress with $1,200 tip
Spooky drive-thru a fun, safe way to enjoy Halloween
Show More
Wake County sheriff's deputy hurt on I-87
Sunny Skies & Cooler Temps
Fayetteville shops find success in online sales since start of pandemic
App State sophomore dies from COVID-19 complications, officials say
2 in custody after Fayetteville police chase stemming from Walmart shooting
More TOP STORIES News