Verizon Wireless and AT&T are reporting outages in service throughout the Southeast, North Carolina included, that are impairing people's ability to call 911.The North Carolina 911 Board received notice from multiple wireline and wireless carriers early Thursday that there was an issue.The phone carriers are currently trying to fix the problem.Orange County 911 is monitoring and testing the service to help ensure operability.If you are unable to complete a call to 911 in Orange County, you can call 919-732-5063.Additionally, the Town of Cary is urging residents to call Cary's non-emergency line at (919) 469-4012 if they are experiencing issues.