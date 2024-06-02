WATCH LIVE

Colorado man's necklace blocks gunshot to neck that might have been fatal

Sunday, June 2, 2024 11:51PM
Police in Commerce City, Colorado said the metal necklace stopped a bullet from piercing the man's neck after a shooting broke out during an argument.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- A necklace is being credited for saving a man's neck, and probably his life after gunfire broke out during a fight.

Police in Commerce City, Colorado said the metal necklace stopped a bullet from piercing the man's neck after a shooting broke out during an argument with another man.

Miraculously, the almost half-inch wide metal chain stopped the .22 caliber bullet from taking the man's life, only leaving behind a minor puncture wound.

"We'd say he really dodged a bullet - but in reality, he LODGED a bullet," the police department wrote in a Facebook post May 29.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and faces attempted homicide charges.

The necklace has a silvery appearance but police say it's likely not pure silver because that is a softer metal that might not have stopped the bullet.

