Joey wins DWTS, Jordan talks about dating after 'Golden Bachelorette' on Playing the Field

This week on "Playing the Field," Ryan, Jen, and Gina talk to Jordan Heller from "The Golden Bachelorette." He came in 4th place for Joan's heart, but he walked away with some amazing friendships. He also talks about his experiences on the show, his lasting friendships, and a wild date with Taylor Dayne! Jordan, in honor of Thanksgiving, also reveals the dish his family won't stop requesting he bring to dinner, and why he's sick of it. Plus, what are his thoughts on being the next "Golden Bachelor?" Would he consider it?

Then the team talks about Joey Graziadei's big win with Jenna Johnson on "Dancing with the Stars." The fierce competitor not only beat a former "Bachelorette," but two Olympians! Pretty incredible! Lastly, Ryan, Jen, and Gina talk about what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving.

