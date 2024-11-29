24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Camper explodes, damages cars and other campers in Moore County

Friday, November 29, 2024 2:17AM
The explosion happened early Thanksgiving morning on Rose Ridge Road near Hoffman.

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Firefighters in Moore County are investigating an explosion that destroyed a camper and several vehicles. A nearby camper was damaged from the heat of the flames.

The explosion happened early Thanksgiving morning on Rose Ridge Road near Hoffman. According to West End Fire Chief Eric Stromberg, they got the call around 7:00 a.m. after someone heard the explosion and saw the camper on fire.

Camper explodes in Moore County (Photo Credit: Chief Erik Stromberg, West End FD)
Camper explodes in Moore County (Photo Credit: Chief Erik Stromberg, West End FD)

Stromberg said the owners of the camper were not home.

They did reach out to the Red Cross to assist a person and their dog.

No cause of the explosion has been released.

