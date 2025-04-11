Durham Parks & Rec taking applications for summer jobs

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Parks & Recreation is hiring for a variety of summer jobs.

Parks & Rec is looking for seasonal program aides, program assistants, and program assistant seniors for summer camps. These part-time summer camp positions offer competitive pay and flexible hours and are perfect for gaining experience working with kids, building leadership skills, and making a difference in the community.



The program aide positions will be expected to work 15-40 hours per week, Monday-Friday shifts between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. with some evenings/weekends. The position runs through Aug. 15. These positions are open to those 16 and older. Find out more and apply here.



Program assistants will work 20-40 hours per week with shifts from Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. with some evenings/weekends expected. The position ends Aug. 15. These jobs are for those 18 and older. For more details and to apply, click here.

The program assistant senior position is a job requiring 20-40 hours per week, Monday-Friday with shifts between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. with some evenings/weekends. The position ends Aug. 15. These positions are for those 18 and older. Get more information and apply here.



