Air Force Thunderbirds prep for Wings Over Wayne Air show in NC

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are preparing for a big show this weekend in Wayne County. On Thursday, ABC11 photojournalist Jeff Janca got the chance to interview the leader of the squadron, Commander Nathan Malafa. "We're very excited to be here," Malafa said.

Wings Over Wayne Air Show is a biennial event taking place every other year in odd-numbered years. It has grown to be the largest FREE air show in North Carolina, attracting thousands to the flight line of Seymour Johnson AFB in Goldsboro.

The airshow is on Saturday, May 3, and Sunday, May 4.

