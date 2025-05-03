Community rallies behind Fort Bragg soldier with rare blood disorder

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville Woodpeckers baseball team honored service members Friday night, with the community rallying to support a soldier facing a life-changing battle.
Each year, 18,000 Americans are diagnosed with blood cancers.
Four months ago, 82nd Airborne Sergeant Derrick Bishop was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder and urgently needs a bone marrow transplant.
To help find a match, several organizations hosted on-site testing at Segra Stadium. A quick swab test could save countless lives.
The Woodpeckers also took the field as the Fayetteville Eighty Deuces in tribute to service members.