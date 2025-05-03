24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Community rallies behind Fort Bragg soldier with rare blood disorder

Saturday, May 3, 2025 1:09PM
Each year, 18,000 Americans are diagnosed with blood cancers.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville Woodpeckers baseball team honored service members Friday night, with the community rallying to support a soldier facing a life-changing battle.

Four months ago, 82nd Airborne Sergeant Derrick Bishop was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder and urgently needs a bone marrow transplant.

To help find a match, several organizations hosted on-site testing at Segra Stadium. A quick swab test could save countless lives.

The Woodpeckers also took the field as the Fayetteville Eighty Deuces in tribute to service members.

