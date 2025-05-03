Community rallies behind Fort Bragg soldier with rare blood disorder

Each year, 18,000 Americans are diagnosed with blood cancers.

Each year, 18,000 Americans are diagnosed with blood cancers.

Each year, 18,000 Americans are diagnosed with blood cancers.

Each year, 18,000 Americans are diagnosed with blood cancers.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville Woodpeckers baseball team honored service members Friday night, with the community rallying to support a soldier facing a life-changing battle.

Each year, 18,000 Americans are diagnosed with blood cancers.

Four months ago, 82nd Airborne Sergeant Derrick Bishop was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder and urgently needs a bone marrow transplant.

To help find a match, several organizations hosted on-site testing at Segra Stadium. A quick swab test could save countless lives.

The Woodpeckers also took the field as the Fayetteville Eighty Deuces in tribute to service members.

