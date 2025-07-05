24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Video: Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks show

WTVD logo
Saturday, July 5, 2025 4:20AM
Video: Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks show
Here's another look at the 2025 Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks show presented by ABC11
Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW