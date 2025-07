Raleigh track team preps for AAU Junior Olympic Games

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Next week, 15,000 young athletes from across the country will compete in the 2025 AAU Junior Olympic Games.

This year, Raleigh's Carolina Track Hawks track team will be competing in the big event.

On Thursday, ABC11 caught up with the Track Hawks at Martin Magnet Middle School, where the team was practicing ahead of the games.

