ABC11 Food Drive 2024: The need is great

One in six people in North Carolina are food insecure...one in four are children. Many working families, children, and seniors still struggle to consistently get nutritious food on their tables.

One in six people in North Carolina are food insecure...one in four are children. Many working families, children, and seniors still struggle to consistently get nutritious food on their tables.

One in six people in North Carolina are food insecure...one in four are children. Many working families, children, and seniors still struggle to consistently get nutritious food on their tables.

One in six people in North Carolina are food insecure...one in four are children. Many working families, children, and seniors still struggle to consistently get nutritious food on their tables.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Every year ABC11 sponsors the ABC11 Together Food Drive, which raises millions of meals for people who are food insecure.

One in six people in North Carolina are food insecure...one in four are children. Many working families, children, and seniors still struggle to consistently get nutritious food on their tables.

To fight hunger in our community, we've teamed up with Food Lion and US Foods to support the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC.

Your help is crucial in this fight.