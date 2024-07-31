Retiree proves it's never too late to have a new passion

Looking for a new challenge, Dietmar Neidhardt took an online gelato-making course. The 77-year-old is now running his own dessert shop!

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- Dietmar Neidhardt was looking for a new challenge after retiring from the oil and gas industry when he entered the world of gelato.

"There are plenty of opportunities where I think people after 65 can work," Neidhardt said.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he enrolled at Italy's Carpigiani Gelato University and learned how to make gelato at home. His gelato was a hit with neighbors and soon he opened Gelato picks in 2021.

"My activity here and why I did this was to prove to myself and everybody else you can still to do it."

Gelato Picks is located at 16525 Lexington Blvd in Sugar Land.