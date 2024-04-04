TikToker serves up recipes on gravestones, dines with the dead

TikToker Rosie Grant cooks recipes she finds on gravestones and shares a meal with the departed.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- While interning at a cemetery, Rosie Grant became interested in unique messages on tombstones, particularly those with recipes inscribed.

"I didn't think that much about dead or legacy before this project," said Grant. "You don't have to have been so important person or have the fanciest job. For some people, their legacy is they cooked for their families and had something that all of their family traditions were built around. So their legacy is literally through food."

Grant created a TikTok account on which she chronicles her adventures discovering these recipes from the great beyond.

"I cook recipes that I find on gravestones," said Grant. "I travel to them and I try to bring them their recipe, and have a bite and think about the person."

For more information, visit the @ghostlyarchive account on TikTok or Instagram.