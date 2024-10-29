Couple builds towering 40-foot tall pirate ship in front yard

The over-the-top Halloween display looks like it sailed out of Pirates of the Caribbean.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Braxton Kirwan and Jake Massel love Halloween and go the extra mile with their decorations. This year, they have raised the bar to new heights with a 40-foot-tall pirate ship in their front yard.

"When my husband said let's do a pirate ship I thought he was absolutely out of his mind," Massel said.

The couple started planning during the summer and built the wooden ship in a week with the help of family and friends. The ship is paired with realistic cannons and dynamite, along with a haunted captain steering the vessel.

"We had to watch a number of Pirates of the Caribbean movies to get inspiration," Kirwan said.

The ship is not just for show. Treasure is hidden inside for brave trick-or-treaters to find, giving them a unique Halloween experience.

The pirate ship is on the 700 block of Last Arrow Drive in the Memorial Thicket neighborhood.

