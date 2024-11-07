Mark Anderson talks about dating, 'The Men Tell All'

NEW YORK CITY -- This week on "Playing the Field," Ryan, Jen, and Gina were joined by "The Golden Bachelorette's" Mark Anderson! Bachelor Nation will remember him as Kelsey's dad! He took some time out to talk about his time on the show, his friendships with the men in the house, and his current dating status. Also, would he consider being the next "Golden Bachelor?" He tells us his thought process!

Next, the team talks all about "The Men Tell All." What a fun episode! We trade drama for fun, and it's a great swap to make. The guys are all incredibly gracious and share some heartfelt moments. Gina attended the taping and got the chance to talk to several of the men, and Joan, backstage!

Finally, we take a look at what's coming up for Joan in the big finale. Will it be Guy or Chock?