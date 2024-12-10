Eco-friendly business crafting drinkware from recycled bottles

MONTGOMERY, Texas -- An eco-friendly business is turning trash into treasure by crafting glass bottles destined for landfills into drinkware.

Scarlett Stokes is the CEO and Founder of A Second Round Glass.

"We call it functional art," Stokes said.

A Second Round Glass started as a passion project and has grown to collect more than a thousand bottles from wineries and businesses each week. The shop has a variety of sizes and designs. They also accept requests for custom engravings.

A Second Round Glass is located at 700 McCaleb Road in Montgomery, Texas.