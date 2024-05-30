Top Pot & Korean BBQ is New Jersey's new all-you-can-eat Hot Pot & Korean BBQ

It's hot pot and Korean BBQ under one roof with limitless combinations for a truly unique dining experience.

It's hot pot and Korean BBQ under one roof with limitless combinations for a truly unique dining experience.

It's hot pot and Korean BBQ under one roof with limitless combinations for a truly unique dining experience.

It's hot pot and Korean BBQ under one roof with limitless combinations for a truly unique dining experience.

DELRAN, New Jersey -- Top Pot & Korean BBQ is serving all-you-can-eat Hot Pot and Korean BBQ.

The modern restaurant is adorned with neon and bright colors urging the younger generations to take part in the Chinese and Korean cuisine.

Both Hot Pot and Korean BBQ are cooked tabletop by guests and the restaurant offers a wide array of proteins and ingredients.

Hot Pot is a traditional Chinese way of cooking in which a 'hot pot of broth is used to cook various meats, vegetables and noodles.

Korean BBQ is a Korean method of grilling meats at the table and often uses numerous marinades and proteins.

Top Pot & Korean BBQ is open 7 days a week.

Top Pot & Korean BBQ | Instagram

1311 Fairview Blvd unit D, Delran, NJ 08075