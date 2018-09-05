Frustrated homeowner installs electric fence to keep neighbor kids from throwing trash on his lawn

Man installs electric fence to stop kids from leaving trash in yard

A Virginia man says he was tired of kids in his yard so he installed a jolting way to keep them out.

Parents say they called police after finding an electric fence inches away from a school bus stop.

Bryan Tucker says signs posted in his front yard did nothing to keep students off his lawn and leaving trash, so he installed the fence.

"I'm not in charge of other people's children. I'm not directing people's children what to do. All I can do is protect myself and that's why I've got a fence up," Tucker told Richmond TV station WRIC.

Neighborhood parents say they're appalled.

"That's a little too extreme," said one parent. "I mean, you're going to let the kids get electrocuted? That's not cool."

The man did take down the fence after he learned it was on county property.

Officials say he will be allowed to put it back if he keeps it at his property line.
