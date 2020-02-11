Politics

New Virginia bill would allow single people to have sex by repealing 'unconstitutional' code

RICHMOND, Va. (WTVD) -- In the Commonwealth that claims it's "for lovers," it is currently illegal for two consenting adults to have sex unless they are married.

However, a new bill that recently passed Virginia's House of Delegates would repeal the "crime of fornication," a misdemeanor punishable by a $250 fine.

The bill would still have to pass the State Senate in order to remove the code.

In 2005, the Virginia Supreme Court struck the law down as unconstitutional, but previous attempts to remove it from the commonwealth's code never made it out of committee.

Several states still have fornication laws on their books--including North Carolina. In the Tar Heel state, sexual relations outside of marriage could result in up to 60 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsvirginiasexmarriage
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News