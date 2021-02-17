WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County said it's making a conscious efforts to make sure historically marginalized communities have the tools they need to navigate this pandemic, especially when it comes to getting vaccinated.
County officials said they are creating partnerships to specifically reach out to some of the most vulnerable communities who have been hit hard by the pandemic.
FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
Since last March, about 500 people from Wake County have died due to complications from COVID-19 and 25 percent of them were African American-even though African Americans only make up 21 percent of the population in Wake County.
That's why the county says they're creating partnerships with Black churches and LatinX groups like El Centro that are trusted within their own communities.
"What we know is that when people hear messages from people that they trust and that they believe providing them accurate information, then that decreases those barriers and that mistrust," said Lechelle Wardell, Wake County program consultant.
Wake County will have their first virtual town hall on Thursday night at 7 p.m.
Four African American doctors will be available to answer questions about the pandemic and the vaccine. You can join on their YouTube channel.
Wake County focuses on equity, COVID-19 vaccine education access for marginalized communities during pandemic
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More