Wake County man charged with murder of his 50-year-old girlfriend

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County man is being charged with murder after a woman was found dead in a tent.

Wake County sheriff's deputies responded to calls about a drug overdose in the 7100 block of Fayetteville Road just before 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. When deputies arrived they found 50-year-old Dorothy Smith unresponsive inside of a tent. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said it appeared Smith got into an altercation with her boyfriend, 57-year-old Joe Anthony Jr., earlier in the day. Anthony was arrested and charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

On Wednesday, officials said that after further investigation and a consultation with the County District Attorney's Office, Anthony was charged with murder.

He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center without bond.

