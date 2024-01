Death investigation closes road in Wake County

Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area of Zebulon Road from Barham Siding Road to Halifax Road.

Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area of Zebulon Road from Barham Siding Road to Halifax Road.

Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area of Zebulon Road from Barham Siding Road to Halifax Road.

Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area of Zebulon Road from Barham Siding Road to Halifax Road.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a death investigation that happened Thursday evening.

Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area of Zebulon Road while the investigation continues.

Zebulon Road is closed from Barham Siding Road to Halifax Road.