What we know:

Wake County deputy shot at apartment complex in Raleigh while serving eviction notice (1 of 3) The Wake deputy does have serious injuries and is being treated at Wake Med.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County deputy was shot Wednesday morning.It happened around 10 a.m. on Torquay Crossing at the River Birch at Town Center Apartments in Raleigh.A sheriff's office official said the deputy, who is part of the judicial division of the department, was serving an eviction notice at the time of the shooting.Wake County Senior Public Information Officer Eric Curry would only say that the deputy was there "executing civil process," which could include an eviction."We want to thank every law enforcement agency that came to our deputy's aid," he said during a news conference at the scene.The deputy was seriously injured, the sheriff's office said. It's unclear whether the deputy fired.Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told crews at the scene that the deputy has gone into surgery and was alert. He also said the deputy was shot multiple times.According to officials, the suspect is in custody. No other suspects are being sought.There's a large law enforcement presence in the area.Drivers should avoid the area as traffic is blocked due to the investigation.The Raleigh Police Department will handle the shooting investigation.ABC11 has crews working to uncover more details. We will update this story as information is confirmed.