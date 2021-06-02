Wake County deputy shot at apartment complex in Raleigh while serving eviction notice

EMBED <>More Videos

CHOPPER: Wake County deputy shot at apartment complex in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County deputy was shot Wednesday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. on Torquay Crossing at the River Birch at Town Center Apartments in Raleigh.



A sheriff's office official said the deputy, who is part of the judicial division of the department, was serving an eviction notice at the time of the shooting.

Wake County Senior Public Information Officer Eric Curry would only say that the deputy was there "executing civil process," which could include an eviction.

"We want to thank every law enforcement agency that came to our deputy's aid," he said during a news conference at the scene.



The deputy was seriously injured, the sheriff's office said. It's unclear whether the deputy fired.

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told crews at the scene that the deputy has gone into surgery and was alert. He also said the deputy was shot multiple times.



According to officials, the suspect is in custody. No other suspects are being sought.

There's a large law enforcement presence in the area.

Drivers should avoid the area as traffic is blocked due to the investigation.

What we know:


EMBED More News Videos

Wake County deputy shot at apartment complex in Raleigh while serving eviction notice (1 of 3)

The Wake deputy does have serious injuries and is being treated at Wake Med.



The Raleigh Police Department will handle the shooting investigation.

ABC11 has crews working to uncover more details. We will update this story as information is confirmed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wake countyraleighpolice involved shootingpolice shootingshootingpolice officer shot
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bill to give NC returning workers bonuses approved by Senate
Beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Derby win in jeopardy
Major UNC donor emailed concerns to chancellor about Hannah-Jones' tenure
NC middle school students mock murder of George Floyd
Bystanders jump in to help police officer under attack
LATEST: Gov. Cooper gives COVID update at 3 p.m.
Show More
Man falls 500 feet to his death off mountain; Woman injured in rescue attempt
2nd person charged with murder in death of man found in cemetery
'Bobcat' that caused Pa. school evacuation was missing house cat
Americans 21+ eligible for free beer once 70% of US adults are partially vaccinated
Shooting suspect captured after chase in Orange County
More TOP STORIES News