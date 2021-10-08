Federal government sending ambulances, crews to alleviate critical strain on Wake County EMS

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Help is on the way for overwhelmed EMS crews in Wake County.
Wake County EMS told ABC11 it is seeing a historic number of 911 calls. In May, June and July, Wake County EMS has run more than 10,000 calls.
First responders said the most common calls tend to center around mental health and drug overdoses.
The group's assistant chief told ABC11 last month that for a few minutes every day, there are no EMS crews available to dispatch to emergency calls.
That's why FEMA decided to step in to help.
The federal organization is sending four ambulances, fully staffed with crews, to help Wake County EMS alleviate the critical strain on first responders.
Wake County EMS said it also has 25 new recruits set to join the ranks soon, but even with those the group expects to still need the help from FEMA.
