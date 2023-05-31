Wake County works to keep kids out of criminal justice system

It's the mission of A Better Wake, a coalition that's taking steps to dismantle systemic racism focusing on key areas of life.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County is taking a closer look at how to address issues impacting communities of color. It's the mission of 'A Better Wake', a coalition that's taking steps to dismantle systemic racism focusing on key areas of life including economic mobility, education, health equity, and tackling the criminal justice system.

Tuesday night in Wake Forest the community got to work on making sure children are not wrapped up in the criminal justice system at an early age with no way out.

Leading the community conversation was William Lassiter who oversees the juvenile justice system in the state.

"One of the things that we've got to do is get the community more involved. It's one thing to complain about a problem, it's another thing to say, hey, I want to be part of the solution. And part of the solution means being a mentor for a child, being willing to volunteer for for a program that kids may be wanting to be a part of," explained Lassiter.

The strategies and resources came from a wide network of people committed to Wake County from District Attorney Lorrin Freeman to Dr. Ashley Gaddy, who represented North Carolina's Second Chance Alliance

Kevin Price who leads the National Institute on Minority Economic Development joined in the conversation. Price said the goals should go beyond prevention.

"It's also how do we create more opportunities, so that people feel like there's really a place for them and something they can do without resorting to this life of survival. So we got to get beyond survival, and create opportunities around economic development, creating programs, so kids feel connected."

Bettie Murchison who is a part of the mental health community in Wake Forest said we are all impacted one way or another by the criminal justice system and hope our young people can avoid that path. "We have family members and community members, being taken away from your family, and the family's loss of your economic resources. impacts all of us," said Murchinson.

"I leave with knowing that many folks are concerned about our youth concerned about the criminal justice system and that each of us can be a catalyst, can be an agent of change for the work that needs to be done in our communities," she continued.