Special meeting called to discuss Wake County schools pausing in-person learning amid COVID-19 spike

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Public School System Board of Education called a special work session Monday to discuss moving back exclusively to remote-learning.

The consideration comes as COVID-19 numbers spike across the state, but also as the FDA authorized Pfizer vaccine has arrived in the state.

The vaccine is not yet being given to teachers or children. The limited supply is first going to front-line hospital workers and then more at-risk citizens.

The board's meeting is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

COVID-19 cases in WCPSS continues to increase, with a record 80 cases happening in the most recently reported week. Thirty-three of those cases were students with the other 47 being staff members.

School Board Chairman Keith Sutton said the board has to discuss whether the district can even staff in-person education with the rising number of people out sick.

The Monday afternoon board agenda includes:
  • New and/or additional information or Executive Orders from the Governor
  • Collaboration with and learnings from state/local health officials and the ABC Science Collaborative
  • Monitoring implementation of our district's current plan and programming


Sutton says a vote on the district's future could come as soon as Tuesday.

What are the schools doing currently?


Many Wake County elementary and middle schools are operating on hybrid learning; with parents choosing whether their students should be in-person or remote.

Earlier this week, Johnston and Granville County public schools announced that they will return to remote learning. JCPS will return on Monday while GPS will return Wednesday.

The decisions come as 80 percent of North Carolina counties enter the red and orange zones.
