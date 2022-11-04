Outgoing Wake County sheriff releases farewell letter

Cedric Herring said the abrupt firing in the middle of a severe staff shortage is an example of a broken sheriff's office in crisis. Sheriff Baker disagrees.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker, who lost his reelection bid in a Democratic runoff election, released a farewell letter on Friday saying he will retire from the sheriff's office on Dec. 1.

Baker began his career with the sheriff's office on May 11, 1990.

"From that date until the forthcoming retire date, I have satisfaction in knowing, without reservation, that my commitment, dedication, and professionalism, along with integrity and accountability has always been primary as pertains to serving this county through this Office," Baker wrote. "Since 1990, I've been blessed and fortunate to have worked in nearly every area of this office, which I truly believe and know proved extremely beneficial and brought value to, upon being elected in 2018, executing the duties of this Office and serving as the 54th Wake County Sheriff over the last four years."

READ MORE: Baker's full farewell letter (.pdf)

Baker noted that when he defeated incumbent Donnie Harrison in 2018, he inherited a department facing many challenges.

"When I looked at the last four years, this organization weathered change in organizational-based leadership, re-organization & re-structuring, a pandemic outbreak, social & race injustices and protests. Through it all, the integrity and accountability, transparency, and commitment to serving & protecting this county stood strong, resilient and never wavered," Baker wrote.

"There is no question that this office is currently operating more efficient, proficient, and fiscally sound than it has in 20 years. There is more to be said about each of the committed and dedicated members of this Office.

Baker also provided statistical data that he said: "clearly speaks to all the hard work members of this office has done in serving this county through this office."

Willie Rowe, who defeated Baker in the July runoff, will face Harrison, a Republican who is looking to again serve as sheriff.

