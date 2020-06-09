Wake County deputies find stolen grave markers for WWII, Vietnam veterans in woods

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Sheriff's Office deputies found four stone grave markers of World War II and Vietnam War veterans on Monday afternoon.

In a news release, Wake County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of illegal dumping on Caddy Road after a citizen said they saw the grave markers in a wooded, secluded area on the side of the road, among other debris.

When deputies arrived, they found the markers were stolen from Harnett and Wake County churches. The four veterans were: James Arthur Riddle Jr., Richard Cameron Smith, Willie John Dean and James Elwood Overby.

Deputies are looking for anyone connected to the theft and disposal of the markers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wake countyharnett countytheftveteransdumping
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Health leaders issue guidance for reopening schools
Army 'open' to discussion on renaming Ft. Bragg
Remains of Fort Bragg paratrooper found on NC coast
Raleigh has most black-owned businesses in entire state
Addressing racism starts with teaching your kids, experts say
Rocky Mount council votes 7-1 to remove Confederate monument
Black-owned Raleigh business owner preaches understanding as she rebuilds
Show More
Lawsuit: OBX rental company refusing to give refunds amid COVID-19
GOP lawmakers try to box in Cooper with new proposal on bars, gyms
When protesters cry 'defund the police,' what does it mean?
LATEST: Raleigh demonstrations continue as city lifts curfew
George Floyd honored at hometown viewing
More TOP STORIES News