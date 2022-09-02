'She truly deserves this': Wake County teacher receives national award after student nomination

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- At a time when districts are struggling to hire teachers, one Wake County teacher says she received a huge surprise. A student nominated her for a national award, showing the impact teachers have on their students.

Teacher Kim Watson and her student Harrison Gattis have an unbreakable bond

"Ms. Kim was the best teacher I ever had," said Harrison Gattis.

Nine-year-old Harrison has muscular dystrophy. While he was recovering from a recent surgery, his teacher Ms. Kim continued to work with him.

"She was super supportive. She would let me Zoom the classroom, so I didn't feel left out," Harrison said.

Grateful for her, he nominated her for the Honored National Teacher Award; and out of more than 3,000 teachers across the country, Kim Watson was awarded $5,000.

"It really made me feel appreciated and it came at a time when I wasn't feeling appreciated, so it really meant the world to me. It just warmed my heart," Kim said.

Forever impacted by her kindness, Harrison says he hopes everyone has a teacher like Ms. Kim.

"I'm happy everyone now knows how good of a teacher Ms. Kim is and she truly deserves this," Harrison said.