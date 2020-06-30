black lives matter

Walmart stops selling 'All Lives Matter' merchandise

BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- Walmart will no longer carry "All Lives Matter" merchandise on its website, the company announced.

Recently, the retail giant faced backlash for carrying t-shirts that featured the phrases "All Lives Matter," "Blue Lives Matter," "Irish Lives Matter" and "Homeless Lives Matter."

Though Walmart said the clothes were sold by third parties, the "All Lives Matter" merchandise in particular was removed. The other "Lives Matter" merchandise is still available for purchase.

The Black Lives Matter movement was founded in 2013 in response to the acquittal of George Zimmerman, who killed Trayvon Martin. "We are a collective of liberators who believe in an inclusive and spacious movement," the organization wrote on its website.

Last week, Vice President Mike Pence refused to explicitly say "Black Lives Matter" in an interview with WPVI's anchor Brian Taff. Instead, Pence said, "I don't accept the fact, Brian, that there's a segment of American society that disagrees in the preciousness and importance of every human life."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingarkansasblack lives matteru.s. & worldwalmartrace in america
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLACK LIVES MATTER
'Black Lives Do Matter' mural completed around Market House
Emotions run deep at sight of 329 names written on American Tobacco Trail
Local musician inspires change through release of new song
NBA to wear social justice message on jerseys, not last names
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NC sees over 1,000 cases per day for 6 days
Rescan your TV on June 30: ABC11 changes frequencies
Time capsule from 1894 found inside base of NC Confederate Monument
Protesters gather in front of Governor's Mansion
IRS could owe you interest if tax refund isn't issued by certain date
Risk of severe weather lingers Tuesday
Durham Bulls hold July 4 movie screening
Show More
Don't get scammed on that summer vacation
Family of Kyron Hinton weigh in on 'defund the police' movement
Council votes to remove Market House image from city property
Apex to convert parking spots into outdoor seating for restaurants
Hearing more fireworks than usual? You're not alone
More TOP STORIES News